Drones to Patrol Ranchi Forests for Human-Elephant Conflict Mitigation

The Jharkhand Forest Department plans to use drones with night-vision to tackle human-elephant conflicts in Ranchi. A pilot test showed promising results, potentially expanding to other regions. Man-elephant conflicts claimed 474 lives in five years. Drones will aid in monitoring elephant movements, reducing conflicts like those in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:14 IST
The Jharkhand Forest Department is initiating the use of drones equipped with night-vision technology to address the persistent issue of human-elephant conflicts in the Ranchi division. This innovative approach has been proposed by the Ranchi forest division, awaiting approval from the relevant authorities.

If the pilot project in Ranchi proves successful, it will be implemented in other divisions as well. During a test run in the Silli forest area, the drone's high-powered night-vision camera captured clear images of elephant herds, both during the day and at night, according to Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer Srikant Verma.

Jharkhand has witnessed 474 fatalities from human-elephant conflicts over the past five years, with 87 lives lost in 2023-24 alone. The state ranks second only to Odisha in such fatalities. Real-time monitoring via drones is expected to significantly help in tracking elephant movements and alerting nearby populations, thereby reducing fatal interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

