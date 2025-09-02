Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan: Over 900 Dead

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan, causing significant destruction. The disaster resulted in over 900 deaths and around 3,000 injuries. Rescue operations are ongoing as workers search for trapped individuals in the mountainous region. Landslides and blocked roads hinder emergency efforts, but access is gradually improving.

A severe earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 has struck eastern Afghanistan, leading to catastrophic outcomes with more than 900 reported fatalities and around 3,000 individuals injured. The tremor occurred late on Sunday night, razing entire villages and trapping residents under debris for extended hours.

Yousaf Hammad, a representative of Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority, indicated that the numbers of casualties might rise as evacuation efforts continue. Rescue teams are tirelessly working to retrieve those still stranded beneath the rubble.

The earthquake induced landslides in several regions, initially blocking roadways and obstructing urgent relief operations. However, many roads have now been cleared, improving access to the affected, remote areas and allowing rescue operations to progress more smoothly.

