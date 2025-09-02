Left Menu

La Nina's Predicted Return Could Impact Global Weather Patterns

The World Meteorological Organization reports that La Nina might return by September. This weather pattern cools the central and eastern Pacific, likely leading to floods and droughts. Despite this, temperatures are expected to be above average in many areas, affecting agriculture, energy, and other sectors economically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has indicated that the La Nina weather pattern might reemerge from September, impacting global weather. Despite the potential return, large parts of the world are still expected to experience above-average temperatures.

La Nina is characterized by the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, which can significantly influence global weather, increasing the likelihood of floods and droughts that may affect agricultural yields.

According to the WMO, there is a 55% probability of La Nina conditions developing from September to November. Such forecasts are crucial for economic savings across various sectors, including agriculture, energy, health, and transport, and they can help save lives by enabling preparedness and response efforts.

