La Nina's Predicted Return Could Impact Global Weather Patterns

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has indicated that the La Nina weather pattern might reemerge from September, impacting global weather. Despite the potential return, large parts of the world are still expected to experience above-average temperatures.

La Nina is characterized by the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, which can significantly influence global weather, increasing the likelihood of floods and droughts that may affect agricultural yields.

According to the WMO, there is a 55% probability of La Nina conditions developing from September to November. Such forecasts are crucial for economic savings across various sectors, including agriculture, energy, health, and transport, and they can help save lives by enabling preparedness and response efforts.