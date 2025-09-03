Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Boy in Ramdas Wali

A devastating incident unfolded on Tuesday night in Ramdas Wali village when a six-year-old boy was tragically mauled by a leopard near his home, police reported on Wednesday.

The child, identified as Kanishk, was returning from a nearby shop around 8 pm when the leopard launched a fatal attack. The predator emerged suddenly from the nearby fields.

The leopard fled when locals raised an alarm, with attempts made to rescue Kanishk. However, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, and authorities have initiated a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

