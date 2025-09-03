Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Boy in Ramdas Wali

A six-year-old boy named Kanishk was killed by a leopard near his home in Ramdas Wali. The leopard attacked the boy when he was near a shop, but fled when locals intervened. Kanishk was declared dead at the hospital, and a post-mortem examination is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:15 IST
Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Boy in Ramdas Wali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded on Tuesday night in Ramdas Wali village when a six-year-old boy was tragically mauled by a leopard near his home, police reported on Wednesday.

The child, identified as Kanishk, was returning from a nearby shop around 8 pm when the leopard launched a fatal attack. The predator emerged suddenly from the nearby fields.

The leopard fled when locals raised an alarm, with attempts made to rescue Kanishk. However, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, and authorities have initiated a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

 Global
2
Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways

Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways

 India
3
Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

 India
4
Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025