Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Boy in Ramdas Wali
A six-year-old boy named Kanishk was killed by a leopard near his home in Ramdas Wali. The leopard attacked the boy when he was near a shop, but fled when locals intervened. Kanishk was declared dead at the hospital, and a post-mortem examination is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating incident unfolded on Tuesday night in Ramdas Wali village when a six-year-old boy was tragically mauled by a leopard near his home, police reported on Wednesday.
The child, identified as Kanishk, was returning from a nearby shop around 8 pm when the leopard launched a fatal attack. The predator emerged suddenly from the nearby fields.
The leopard fled when locals raised an alarm, with attempts made to rescue Kanishk. However, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, and authorities have initiated a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- leopard
- attack
- young boy
- fatal
- incident
- police report
- post-mortem
- Ramdas Wali
- hospital
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alleged Ragging Incident at MKCG Medical College: A Closer Look
Marseille Stabbing Incident: Police Neutralize Attacker
Lost Gold Found: Thane Train Incident Solved by Railway Police
IndiGo Flight Returns to Nagpur After Bird Strike Incident
GPS Jammed: High-Profile Incident Sparks EU's Defence Response