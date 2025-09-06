Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: No Casualties in Delhi Building Collapse

An old building in Delhi's Badarpur area collapsed with no reported injuries. Emergency services, including fire brigades and ambulances, swiftly responded. The power supply was cut as a precaution, and initial reports indicate the building was empty at the time of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An old building succumbed to collapse in Delhi's Badarpur area on Saturday afternoon, sparking a swift response from emergency services. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Authorities dispatched a PCR van, fire brigades, and ambulances to the scene promptly, with power supply cut by BSES to avert further hazards. Police responded to a PCR call at 1.35 pm regarding the collapse near the Badarpur Border Bypass.

A senior police officer confirmed the structure, with a basement and four storeys, fell due to its weakened state. Crime teams and Delhi Fire Services reported no injuries, with initial assessments indicating the building was unoccupied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

