Carlo Acutis: The Millennial Saint Inspiring Catholic Youth Worldwide

Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian teenager who passed away from leukaemia in 2006, has been canonized as the first millennial saint in a landmark Vatican ceremony. Pope Leo, presiding over his first canonization since his election, led the event attended by thousands of youthful worshippers from around the globe.

Acutis, who embraced technology to promote his faith by creating websites, has captured the imagination of Catholic youths worldwide. His canonization places him alongside renowned figures like Mother Teresa and Francis of Assisi, highlighting a modern path to sainthood.

Pope Leo emphasized the significance of Acutis and fellow saint Pier Giorgio Frassati as icons of holiness and service to those in need. The new saint's final resting place in Assisi has become a thriving pilgrimage site, reflecting Acutis' enduring influence and connection with today's youth.

