Maharashtra 2047: Blueprint for a Developed Future

The Vision Document 2047 is set to guide Maharashtra's strategic policies, shaping the state's future as a developed entity. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis compared its significance to seminal texts like the Gita and the Constitution, emphasizing its role as a guiding principle for policy decisions.

A review meeting featured presentations on various sectors like water, energy, and technology, reflecting comprehensive planning. Fadnavis expressed satisfaction, asserting that the roadmap for the next two decades is taking shape, with a call for implementation efforts to make Maharashtra a developed state by 2047.

The Deputy Chief Minister and other officials highlighted the vision's ability to meet future needs, focusing on IT in administration, Bharat Net connectivity, and improving higher education. The Vision 2047 is more than a plan; it's a catalyst for transformational development.