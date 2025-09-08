Maharashtra 2047: Blueprint for a Developed Future
Maharashtra's Vision Document 2047 outlines the strategic framework for the state's development over the next 25 years. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasizes its importance in guiding policy and achieving a developed state status by 2047. Key areas include technology, education, and global collaboration in cybersecurity.
- Country:
- India
The Vision Document 2047 is set to guide Maharashtra's strategic policies, shaping the state's future as a developed entity. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis compared its significance to seminal texts like the Gita and the Constitution, emphasizing its role as a guiding principle for policy decisions.
A review meeting featured presentations on various sectors like water, energy, and technology, reflecting comprehensive planning. Fadnavis expressed satisfaction, asserting that the roadmap for the next two decades is taking shape, with a call for implementation efforts to make Maharashtra a developed state by 2047.
The Deputy Chief Minister and other officials highlighted the vision's ability to meet future needs, focusing on IT in administration, Bharat Net connectivity, and improving higher education. The Vision 2047 is more than a plan; it's a catalyst for transformational development.
ALSO READ
NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms
Karnataka's Experiential Learning Programme: Bridging the Education-Employability Gap
A New Landmark in Healthcare Education: SMVDIME's Medical College Gains MBBS Seats
QCY Sets Sound Strides in India with Wearable Technology Expansion
Uttar Pradesh Launches Sweeping Probe into Higher Education Transparency