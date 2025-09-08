Left Menu

Historic Floods Ravage Punjab: Over 10,000 Rescued in Last 24 Hours

In Pakistan's Punjab province, severe flooding has led to the rescue of over 10,000 individuals in Multan within the last 24 hours. The disaster has impacted millions, causing 60 fatalities and submerging thousands of villages. Relief efforts continue as additional areas face imminent danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province have rescued over 10,000 people from Multan in the past 24 hours amid devastating floods. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced the efforts as the city faced the deluge, which has already claimed 60 lives since August 23.

The catastrophic flooding has submerged 4,355 villages, affecting 4.2 million people. Thus far, 2.1 million individuals and 1.5 million livestock have been evacuated. The province operates 412 relief camps to house those displaced, while medical support is being provided at dedicated camps, the minister stated.

Solidarity has been expressed with India's Punjab, also affected. With high flood levels persisting in the Sutlej and Chenab rivers, the flood impact is expected to continue, as warned by Pakistan's Disaster Management Authorities. Nationwide, the floods have claimed 910 lives since June.

