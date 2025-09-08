Historic Floods Ravage Punjab: Over 10,000 Rescued in Last 24 Hours

Authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province have rescued over 10,000 people from Multan in the past 24 hours amid devastating floods. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced the efforts as the city faced the deluge, which has already claimed 60 lives since August 23.

The catastrophic flooding has submerged 4,355 villages, affecting 4.2 million people. Thus far, 2.1 million individuals and 1.5 million livestock have been evacuated. The province operates 412 relief camps to house those displaced, while medical support is being provided at dedicated camps, the minister stated.

Solidarity has been expressed with India's Punjab, also affected. With high flood levels persisting in the Sutlej and Chenab rivers, the flood impact is expected to continue, as warned by Pakistan's Disaster Management Authorities. Nationwide, the floods have claimed 910 lives since June.