Ambitious Infrastructure Push in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Admiral DK Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor and Vice Chairman of the Islands Development Agency, updated Union Home Minister Amit Shah on major infrastructure and tourism projects in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Key developments include new luxury resorts, record tourist arrivals, and investments exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
Admiral DK Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor and Vice Chairman of the Islands Development Agency, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the significant infrastructure and tourism advancements in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The Lieutenant Governor detailed a visionary plan to transform the archipelago into a vital economic center in the Indo-Pacific. Bids have been invited for luxury resorts, signaling the region's commitment to environmentally sustainable development.
Joshi emphasized unprecedented levels of tourism and the completion of major IDA projects, accompanied by ambitious energy goals and ongoing progress in the Great Nicobar Island project, which includes multifaceted infrastructure developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
