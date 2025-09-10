Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has asserted that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace was a deliberate provocation aimed at NATO. Pistorius conveyed his concerns on Wednesday, indicating that the flight path of these drones left little doubt about the intention behind the act.

Pistorius clarified the situation, explaining that while the drones' entry into Poland was a breach, it did not constitute a direct military attack under Article 5 of the NATO treaty since there was no physical destruction or loss of life.

Emphasizing NATO's unwavering unity and strategic calm, Pistorius stated that the alliance remains committed to strength and unity, remaining cautious without allowing itself to be baited into rash actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)