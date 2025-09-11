Bhopal Overbridge Controversy: Court Reviews 118-degree Turn

A Bhopal rail overbridge, widely criticized for its perceived 90-degree angle, is officially reported to have a turn of 118-119 degrees, according to an expert's analysis submitted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The findings have spurred the state government to reassess its previous blacklisting of the construction firm involved.

The company, M/s Puneet Chadha, faced backlash and subsequent blacklisting after images of the bridge's sharp turn went viral, igniting a public and media furor. Court documents reveal that the bridge's turn, while previously mocked, differs significantly from public opinion, prompting a delay in judicial hearings until September 17 to reassess the case.

The bridge was constructed under amended General Arrangement Drawing guidelines, amid evidence of a lack of coordination between state and rail authorities. Despite the contractor's claims of an overseen process, a committee investigation deemed the original design flawed. Before any further action, additional reviews and expert insights are required to clarify responsibilities and rectify ongoing concerns.

