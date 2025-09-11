Left Menu

Bhopal Overbridge Controversy: Court Reviews 118-degree Turn

An overbridge in Bhopal, infamous for its '90-degree' angle, was reported by an expert to actually have a turn of 118-119 degrees, prompting the Madhya Pradesh government to reconsider blacklisting a firm involved in its construction. The court has scheduled a review hearing on September 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bhopal rail overbridge, widely criticized for its perceived 90-degree angle, is officially reported to have a turn of 118-119 degrees, according to an expert's analysis submitted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The findings have spurred the state government to reassess its previous blacklisting of the construction firm involved.

The company, M/s Puneet Chadha, faced backlash and subsequent blacklisting after images of the bridge's sharp turn went viral, igniting a public and media furor. Court documents reveal that the bridge's turn, while previously mocked, differs significantly from public opinion, prompting a delay in judicial hearings until September 17 to reassess the case.

The bridge was constructed under amended General Arrangement Drawing guidelines, amid evidence of a lack of coordination between state and rail authorities. Despite the contractor's claims of an overseen process, a committee investigation deemed the original design flawed. Before any further action, additional reviews and expert insights are required to clarify responsibilities and rectify ongoing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

