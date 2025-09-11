Left Menu

Mumbai Buildings Set for Occupancy Boost: New Policy in Place

Thousands of buildings in Mumbai, previously without Occupation Certificates (OC), are set to be regularised under a new policy initiative. This move aims to provide relief to residents considered 'unauthorised occupants' and is a pre-emptive measure ahead of the civic polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:17 IST
Mumbai Buildings Set for Occupancy Boost: New Policy in Place
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Mumbai, more than 25,000 buildings long without Occupation Certificates (OC) are on track to being regularised under a newly formulated government policy. The initiative, announced by Maharashtra Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs Ashish Shelar, promises respite to countless residents ahead of civic elections.

This groundbreaking policy, a collaborative outcome of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban development, revenue, and co-operation departments, targets buildings constructed under multiple regulatory bodies, including the BMC Development Control Regulations, MHADA, and SRA projects. Past oversights in regulations had left these buildings in a legal grey area.

The new policy, launching on October 2, aims to address these issues by simplifying the process for granting OCs, ensuring greater transparency and allowing online applications. Residents are encouraged to apply, with incentives including penalty waivers for timely submissions and transparent handling of additional floor space index (FSI) usage.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

 Global
2
Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturing

Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturin...

 India
3
HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

 Global
4
Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025