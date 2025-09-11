Mumbai Buildings Set for Occupancy Boost: New Policy in Place

In a significant move for Mumbai, more than 25,000 buildings long without Occupation Certificates (OC) are on track to being regularised under a newly formulated government policy. The initiative, announced by Maharashtra Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs Ashish Shelar, promises respite to countless residents ahead of civic elections.

This groundbreaking policy, a collaborative outcome of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban development, revenue, and co-operation departments, targets buildings constructed under multiple regulatory bodies, including the BMC Development Control Regulations, MHADA, and SRA projects. Past oversights in regulations had left these buildings in a legal grey area.

The new policy, launching on October 2, aims to address these issues by simplifying the process for granting OCs, ensuring greater transparency and allowing online applications. Residents are encouraged to apply, with incentives including penalty waivers for timely submissions and transparent handling of additional floor space index (FSI) usage.