Monsoon Mayhem: Record Rains Trigger Chaos Across India

The southwest monsoon is beginning to retreat from northwest India, with 2023 seeing record rainfall. Surplus rains led to extreme weather events, causing flooding and landslides. This monsoon has played a crucial role in agriculture and water reservoir replenishment but also resulted in significant disruptions including severe flooding and infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the southwest monsoon's retreat from northwest India around September 15, earlier than usual. This year's monsoon covered the entire subcontinent by June 26, marking an early onset and significant rainfall surplus compared to historical averages. As of now, India received 836.2 mm, a 7 per cent surplus.

Record-breaking rains have devastated parts of Punjab with severe flooding, affecting agriculture extensively. The Himalayan regions faced multiple cloudbursts and landslides, severely damaging infrastructures like roads and bridges. Meanwhile, northwest India recorded a 34 per cent higher rainfall compared to its usual norm.

The IMD attributes the surplus to active monsoon conditions and frequent western weather disturbances. This monsoon season has been both a boon and a curse: integral for agriculture and water reserves, yet causing extensive damage through extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

