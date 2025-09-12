Monsoon Mayhem: Record Rains Trigger Chaos Across India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the southwest monsoon's retreat from northwest India around September 15, earlier than usual. This year's monsoon covered the entire subcontinent by June 26, marking an early onset and significant rainfall surplus compared to historical averages. As of now, India received 836.2 mm, a 7 per cent surplus.

Record-breaking rains have devastated parts of Punjab with severe flooding, affecting agriculture extensively. The Himalayan regions faced multiple cloudbursts and landslides, severely damaging infrastructures like roads and bridges. Meanwhile, northwest India recorded a 34 per cent higher rainfall compared to its usual norm.

The IMD attributes the surplus to active monsoon conditions and frequent western weather disturbances. This monsoon season has been both a boon and a curse: integral for agriculture and water reserves, yet causing extensive damage through extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)