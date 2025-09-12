Collapse of Abandoned BSNL Building Injures Man in Jabalpur
A part of an abandoned BSNL building collapsed in Jabalpur, injuring a man. The incident occurred during heavy rains. The building, once housing BSNL officials, was empty for two decades. Rescue teams, including NDRF and SDRF, were involved in the search operations.
In Jabalpur, a man sustained injuries after a section of an abandoned four-storey building belonging to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) collapsed on Friday evening. Authorities reported the collapse around 5 pm amidst heavy rains that swept through Vikas Nagar.
The building, which had previously served as residential quarters for BSNL officials, had been abandoned for two decades and was in a dire state of disrepair, according to local residents. Devendra Raikwar, age 30, was extracted from the debris and promptly transported to a hospital.
Vijay Nagar police station house officer Virendra Pawar communicated with PTI at 9.45 pm, providing updates on the incident. Rescue operations were spearheaded by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, and local police, all working tirelessly to search the rubble.
