Andhra Pradesh Bridges Reconstruction: Rs 1,430 Crore Needed

Minister BC Janardhan Reddy announced that Rs 1,430 crore is required for reconstructing 352 bridges in Andhra Pradesh. The funds will be sourced from the 16th Finance Commission. Criticizing the previous YSRCP government for insufficient infrastructure development, he emphasized the current administration's commitment to road and bridge improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:49 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Roads & Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has announced an ambitious plan to reconstruct 352 bridges across the state, a project estimated to require Rs 1,430 crore. The minister addressed the legislative assembly, highlighting the efforts to secure funds from the 16th Finance Commission for this essential infrastructure upgrade.

Minister Reddy pointed fingers at the previous YSRCP government for their lack of progress in developing roads and bridges during their term, spanning from 2019 to 2024. He claimed that the negligence led to deteriorating conditions, causing widespread inconvenience. Conversely, he praised the TDP-led NDA government for promptly addressing infrastructure issues, notably deploying Rs 1,080 crore towards filling potholes.

Reddy further revealed that the prior government's inability to repay Rs 1,980 crore in NDB loans hindered progress on 2,500 km of roadways. He assured that alongside pothole repairs, new roads are being developed under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with plans to establish a corporation to expedite road development.

