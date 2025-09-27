Karnataka's Pothole Pledge: A Race Against Time
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated a 30-day deadline for officials to repair potholes and ensure roads are motorable. Emphasizing accountability, he stated that the city's Commissioners and Chief Engineers will be held responsible for any lapses, amid rising public outcry over poor road conditions.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a strict 30-day deadline for officials to ensure all city roads are made motorable, with a focus on repairing the numerous potholes that currently plague the infrastructure.
During an inspection tour, Siddaramaiah pointed out that poor road conditions have drawn criticism not only from local residents but also from industry leaders. The CM has taken a firm stand, suspending an assistant executive engineer for inadequate repairs and holding city Commissioners and Chief Engineers accountable for any shortcomings.
Amidst criticisms, including those from former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and the decision by online trucking platform BlackBuck to relocate due to road issues, Siddaramaiah highlighted past governance failures and pledged that his government will resolve the ongoing infrastructure challenges.
