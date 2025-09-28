Tragedy Unfolds: Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Lives and Leaves Many Critical

Tragedy struck earlier this week when a gas cylinder blast at a shop on Military Road resulted in multiple casualties and severe injuries. Three women have succumbed to their injuries, while others remain critically injured, according to civic officials.

The victims, initially rushed to nearby medical facilities, were later transferred to Kasturba Hospital and Airoli Burns Hospital. Raksha Joshi, who had sustained between 85-90 percent burn injuries, was pronounced dead at Kasturba Hospital. Meanwhile, Nitu Gupta and Putanu succumbed to their injuries at Airoli hospital, both having endured burns ranging from 80 to 90 percent.

Civic authorities also reported that Durga Gupta is in a critical state with 90 percent burn injuries at Kasturba Hospital. Shivani Gandhi and Janaki Gupta are also in serious condition at Airoli Hospital, each having suffered 70 percent burns. This incident underscores the relentless risks associated with handling LPG cylinders in commercial settings.

