Inferno Threatens Wildlife: Etosha National Park Ablaze

Wildfires have ravaged about a third of Namibia's renowned Etosha National Park, a prime destination famous for its diverse wildlife. The fires, suspected to have originated from charcoal-production activities on nearby farms, have wreaked havoc in the southwestern park area, spurred by strong winds and arid conditions.

The inferno poses a grave threat to biodiversity, wildlife, and the survival of local communities, according to the presidency's statement on Sunday. It has devastated vast stretches of grazing land, totaling hundreds of thousands of hectares, and resulted in the death of numerous wildlife — fortunately, with no reported human casualties.

Declared a national park in 1907, Etosha is home to a rich variety of animals, drawing global tourists annually. Recent reports reveal that at least nine antelope perished in the flames, while a pangolin was saved. The Namibian government has mobilized over 500 soldiers to combat the continuing blaze, as efforts to protect the park and surrounding regions intensify.

