Inferno Threatens Wildlife: Etosha National Park Ablaze

Wildfires have consumed approximately a third of Namibia's Etosha National Park, affecting biodiversity, wildlife, and local livelihoods. Suspected charcoal-production activities caused the fires, which rapidly spread due to strong winds. Extensive ecological damage is reported, with wildlife casualties and significant loss of grazing land in surrounding areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wildfires have ravaged about a third of Namibia's renowned Etosha National Park, a prime destination famous for its diverse wildlife. The fires, suspected to have originated from charcoal-production activities on nearby farms, have wreaked havoc in the southwestern park area, spurred by strong winds and arid conditions.

The inferno poses a grave threat to biodiversity, wildlife, and the survival of local communities, according to the presidency's statement on Sunday. It has devastated vast stretches of grazing land, totaling hundreds of thousands of hectares, and resulted in the death of numerous wildlife — fortunately, with no reported human casualties.

Declared a national park in 1907, Etosha is home to a rich variety of animals, drawing global tourists annually. Recent reports reveal that at least nine antelope perished in the flames, while a pangolin was saved. The Namibian government has mobilized over 500 soldiers to combat the continuing blaze, as efforts to protect the park and surrounding regions intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

