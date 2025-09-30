India's Monsoon Miracle: Above-Average Rainfall Continues

In a significant meteorological event, India recorded above-average rainfall during the monsoon season from June to September for the second consecutive year in 2025. This development was revealed by a senior official from the India Meteorological Department to Reuters on Tuesday.

The official disclosed that the country experienced 8% more rainfall than the average, with September witnessing intensified downpours that contributed to this surplus. Such weather trends could have wide-reaching implications for agriculture and water supply management across the nation.

This continued pattern of increased precipitation underscores the need for studying changing weather patterns and their potential impact, prompting further research and resources to be dedicated to understanding these climatic shifts.