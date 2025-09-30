Left Menu

India's Monsoon Miracle: Above-Average Rainfall Continues

India experienced above-average rainfall from June to September for the second consecutive year in 2025, receiving 8% more than usual. This increase in precipitation was primarily due to heavy September downpours, according to a senior official from the India Meteorological Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:15 IST
India's Monsoon Miracle: Above-Average Rainfall Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meteorological event, India recorded above-average rainfall during the monsoon season from June to September for the second consecutive year in 2025. This development was revealed by a senior official from the India Meteorological Department to Reuters on Tuesday.

The official disclosed that the country experienced 8% more rainfall than the average, with September witnessing intensified downpours that contributed to this surplus. Such weather trends could have wide-reaching implications for agriculture and water supply management across the nation.

This continued pattern of increased precipitation underscores the need for studying changing weather patterns and their potential impact, prompting further research and resources to be dedicated to understanding these climatic shifts.

TRENDING

1
Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

 India
2
Forgery Unveiled in Ballia: Two Government Officials Under Scrutiny

Forgery Unveiled in Ballia: Two Government Officials Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Yellow Plate Dialogues: Shaping India's Shared Mobility Future

Yellow Plate Dialogues: Shaping India's Shared Mobility Future

 India
4
Elderly Population in India Faces Rising Health Challenges: Study Highlights Urgent Need for Awareness

Elderly Population in India Faces Rising Health Challenges: Study Highlights...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025