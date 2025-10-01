Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Low Pressure Looms

The Odisha government has issued a high alert across all districts following forecasts of heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, according to officials on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a well-marked low-pressure area in the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression by the morning of October 2. It may further strengthen into a deep depression, potentially crossing Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts by early October 3.

District officials have been instructed to prep resources to manage potential waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides. Meanwhile, fishermen are warned against going to sea from October 1 to 4. This advisory comes as the monsoon season officially concluded on Tuesday, noted IMD scientist U S Das in a post.

(With inputs from agencies.)