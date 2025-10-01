Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Low Pressure Looms

The Odisha government is on high alert due to heavy rainfall forecasts from a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Districts prepare for possible flooding and landslides as the depression intensifies. Fishermen are warned against venturing out to sea, coinciding with monsoon season's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:06 IST
Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Low Pressure Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has issued a high alert across all districts following forecasts of heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, according to officials on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a well-marked low-pressure area in the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression by the morning of October 2. It may further strengthen into a deep depression, potentially crossing Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts by early October 3.

District officials have been instructed to prep resources to manage potential waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides. Meanwhile, fishermen are warned against going to sea from October 1 to 4. This advisory comes as the monsoon season officially concluded on Tuesday, noted IMD scientist U S Das in a post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic Steps

Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic...

 India
2
Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

 Global
3
Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

 Tuvalu
4
Czech Election Could Shift Alliance Amidst Tensions

Czech Election Could Shift Alliance Amidst Tensions

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025