DDA to Revolutionize Customer Service with Call Center Engagement
The Delhi Development Authority plans to engage a Call Centre Service Provider (CCSP) to enhance customer satisfaction and efficiently manage increasing call volumes. With 79,930 inbound and 23,676 outbound calls recorded annually, the CCSP will provide accurate, bilingual query resolutions linked to 16 DDA verticals.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to overhaul its customer service approach by hiring a Call Centre Service Provider (CCSP), as per an official statement on Wednesday. This move aims to boost customer satisfaction and provide instant, accurate information to citizens.
Officials report a substantial volume of inquiries, with nearly 2,000 daily inbound calls expected to increase. The CCSP will manage these in Hindi and English, ensuring efficient query resolutions by routing calls to the appropriate DDA branches.
The DDA, responsible for multiple key functions including residential and commercial project management, will integrate its 16 planning and operational verticals into this initiative. The authority's new SOP will guide this comprehensive customer service overhaul.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Development
- Authority
- customer
- service
- call
- center
- helpline
- professional
- satisfaction
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action
Europe's Hybrid Warfare Challenge: Danish PM Calls for Rearming Against Russian Threat
Calls for Dialogue Amid Ladakh Tensions: Leadership Urged to Engage
Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy Calls for Surrender of Maoists
Celebrating a Century of Service: RSS's Impact on India's Cultural Fabric