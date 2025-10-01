DDA to Revolutionize Customer Service with Call Center Engagement

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to overhaul its customer service approach by hiring a Call Centre Service Provider (CCSP), as per an official statement on Wednesday. This move aims to boost customer satisfaction and provide instant, accurate information to citizens.

Officials report a substantial volume of inquiries, with nearly 2,000 daily inbound calls expected to increase. The CCSP will manage these in Hindi and English, ensuring efficient query resolutions by routing calls to the appropriate DDA branches.

The DDA, responsible for multiple key functions including residential and commercial project management, will integrate its 16 planning and operational verticals into this initiative. The authority's new SOP will guide this comprehensive customer service overhaul.