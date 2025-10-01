Left Menu

DDA to Revolutionize Customer Service with Call Center Engagement

The Delhi Development Authority plans to engage a Call Centre Service Provider (CCSP) to enhance customer satisfaction and efficiently manage increasing call volumes. With 79,930 inbound and 23,676 outbound calls recorded annually, the CCSP will provide accurate, bilingual query resolutions linked to 16 DDA verticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:36 IST
DDA to Revolutionize Customer Service with Call Center Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to overhaul its customer service approach by hiring a Call Centre Service Provider (CCSP), as per an official statement on Wednesday. This move aims to boost customer satisfaction and provide instant, accurate information to citizens.

Officials report a substantial volume of inquiries, with nearly 2,000 daily inbound calls expected to increase. The CCSP will manage these in Hindi and English, ensuring efficient query resolutions by routing calls to the appropriate DDA branches.

The DDA, responsible for multiple key functions including residential and commercial project management, will integrate its 16 planning and operational verticals into this initiative. The authority's new SOP will guide this comprehensive customer service overhaul.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India
3
Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

 Global
4
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025