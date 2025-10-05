Left Menu

Devastating Rains Trigger Deadly Landslides in Darjeeling: Rescuers Battle Conditions

Incessant heavy rainfall has resulted in fatal landslides across Darjeeling, leaving at least ten people dead and causing chaos for stranded tourists. The severe weather has severely damaged infrastructure, cutting off roads and communication lines, while rescue teams strive to aid the affected amidst challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Darjeeling, relentless heavy rains have caused numerous landslides, claiming at least ten lives and leaving devastation in their wake. Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency teams collaborate with local authorities to manage the crisis.

Reports indicate fatal incidents across multiple areas, with the disaster disrupting mobility along critical routes and isolating several communities. West Bengal's Chief Minister announced compensation for affected families during her planned visit to the region to assess the impact.

The situation remains critical, with weather forecasts warning of continued rainfall and potential landslides. Thousands, including tourists, remain stranded, as officials work tirelessly to provide aid and secure safe transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

