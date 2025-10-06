Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family
A house roof collapsed in Deoria village due to heavy rains, injuring Urmila Devi and her two sons. Neighbors rescued the buried family and took them to a hospital. The incident highlights infrastructure vulnerabilities during severe weather conditions.
In a tragic incident in Deoria village, a house roof collapsed due to persistent heavy rainfall, leaving three family members seriously injured, police reported on Monday.
The collapse happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday while the family was preparing to have dinner. Urmila Devi, 45, and her sons, Harikesh Singh, 18, and Sidhu, 10, were trapped under the debris but were rescued by quick-acting neighbors who heard the crashing sound.
Police have confirmed that the injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. The village head, Jai Prakash Singh, mentioned that despite being constructed of concrete, the house could not withstand the intense rainfall.
