Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

In a tragic incident in Deoria village, a house roof collapsed due to persistent heavy rainfall, leaving three family members seriously injured, police reported on Monday.

The collapse happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday while the family was preparing to have dinner. Urmila Devi, 45, and her sons, Harikesh Singh, 18, and Sidhu, 10, were trapped under the debris but were rescued by quick-acting neighbors who heard the crashing sound.

Police have confirmed that the injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. The village head, Jai Prakash Singh, mentioned that despite being constructed of concrete, the house could not withstand the intense rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)