Revolutionary Metal-Organic Frameworks Win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their pioneering work in developing metal-organic frameworks, which have significant applications such as carbon capture and water harvesting. This architectural advancement offers vast opportunities for creating custom materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:51 IST
In a groundbreaking development, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Their seminal work on metal-organic frameworks has been recognized for its potential to address global challenges such as carbon dioxide capture and water harvesting from arid environments.

Announced in Stockholm by Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the award marks a pivotal achievement in molecular architecture. These frameworks, which resemble a timber house framework, allow for the absorption and containment of gases within their structures.

Affiliated with leading global institutions, the laureates have created a new frontier in chemistry, offering unprecedented opportunities for custom material fabrication. Their creation has been likened to fictional magical storage, effectively small outside but large inside, capable of unlocking new solutions in environmental and industrial domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

