Left Menu

Monsoon Retires in Jharkhand with Record Rainfall

The southwest monsoon withdrew from Jharkhand after 118 days, recording 23% more rainfall than normal. Jharkhand saw an excess rainfall category with 1,243.9 mm recorded, the highest in a decade. The state faced considerable damage, and winter is expected to arrive by month's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:34 IST
Monsoon Retires in Jharkhand with Record Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon officially bid farewell to Jharkhand on Monday, marking the end of a 118-day period with an impressive 23% above normal rainfall, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

This year's monsoon, arriving on June 17, surpassed the decade's previous high, reaching 1,243.9 mm of rainfall. Of the 24 districts, eight recorded excess rainfall, while 15 observed normal levels.

The heavy rains caused considerable damage across the state. In East Singhbhum, the rainfall peaked at 1,666.1 mm, although Godda recorded a deficit. As residents now feel a morning chill, winter's onset is anticipated by the month's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30: A Call for Adaptation and Real Climate Action

COP30: A Call for Adaptation and Real Climate Action

 India
2
Student Activist Seeks Interim Bail for Bihar Elections

Student Activist Seeks Interim Bail for Bihar Elections

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Goes Global: UAE Roadshows Ahead of CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh Goes Global: UAE Roadshows Ahead of CII Summit

 India
4
Controversy Surrounds Safety of Lord Jagannath's Treasury: Opposition Raises Alarm

Controversy Surrounds Safety of Lord Jagannath's Treasury: Opposition Raises...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025