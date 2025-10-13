Monsoon Retires in Jharkhand with Record Rainfall

The southwest monsoon officially bid farewell to Jharkhand on Monday, marking the end of a 118-day period with an impressive 23% above normal rainfall, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

This year's monsoon, arriving on June 17, surpassed the decade's previous high, reaching 1,243.9 mm of rainfall. Of the 24 districts, eight recorded excess rainfall, while 15 observed normal levels.

The heavy rains caused considerable damage across the state. In East Singhbhum, the rainfall peaked at 1,666.1 mm, although Godda recorded a deficit. As residents now feel a morning chill, winter's onset is anticipated by the month's end.

