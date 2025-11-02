India's Future Unveiled: ESTIC 2025 Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 on November 3, launching a Rs 1 lakh crore fund to foster private sector-driven R&D. The conclave aims to bolster India's science and technology ecosystem with insights from prominent scientists and innovators.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the inaugural Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 on November 3, as announced by the Prime Minister's Office. This landmark event is poised to transform the landscape of scientific research and development in India.
At the heart of ESTIC 2025 is the launch of a substantial Rs 1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund, dedicated to enhancing private sector-driven research efforts. The event, scheduled to become an annual highlight, will gather over 3,000 participants including Nobel laureates, scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders.
The three-day conclave will explore 11 key thematic areas, from advanced manufacturing to quantum technologies, through talks, discussions, and showcases. ESTIC aims to facilitate collaboration that strengthens India's R&D ecosystem, fostering innovation and progress across diverse scientific domains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
