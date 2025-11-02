Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Drowning Incident Claims Young Lives in Srirangapatna

Three young girls from an Islamic seminary in Mysuru drowned in a canal in Srirangapatna taluk. While two individuals were rescued, search operations continue for one missing girl. The tragic incident involved a group visiting Mandyadakoppalu village, swept away by strong currents on Saturday evening.

In a heart-wrenching incident, the bodies of three young girls who drowned in a canal in Srirangapatna taluk were recovered, with one more still feared missing, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday evening in Mandyadakoppalu village, where the victims, aged between 13 and 14, were part of a group visiting the area.

The group comprised 15 individuals, predominantly students from an Islamic seminary in Mysuru, accompanied by a teacher. The day took a dire turn when six members of the group were swept away by strong currents in the canal. Fortunately, two individuals, including the teacher, were rescued thanks to prompt actions by the residents and rescue teams.

A relentless search operation is underway to locate the missing girl. The tragic accident has cast a shadow over the community, emphasizing the need for heightened safety measures near water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

