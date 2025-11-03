Left Menu

Devastating Afghanistan Earthquake Strikes Northern Provinces

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan before dawn, causing widespread damage and loss of life. It resulted in at least 20 deaths and over 500 injuries. Major damage was reported in Balkh and Samangan provinces, with rescue efforts underway despite challenging conditions.

Kabul | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:09 IST
Devastating Afghanistan Earthquake Strikes Northern Provinces
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook northern Afghanistan early Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 500, a health official reported. The U.S. Geological Survey pinpointed the epicenter 22 kilometers west-southwest of Khulm. The tremor occurred at 12:59 a.m. at a depth of 28 kilometers.

Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, stated that hospitals in Balkh and Samangan received 534 injured individuals and 20 fatalities. With limited internet access in remote areas, precise casualty figures are yet unclear. In Badakhshan province, 800 houses were destroyed in one village, according to provincial police spokesman Ihsanullah Kamgar.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the deployment of rescue teams to the severely affected Balkh and Samangan provinces. The Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid acknowledged the casualties and damage, highlighting ongoing relief efforts. This disaster follows another major quake in eastern Afghanistan, emphasizing the region's vulnerability to natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

