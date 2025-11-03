Operation Mallandur: Capturing the Wild Tusker of Karnataka
The Karnataka Forest Department successfully captured a 40-year-old tusker after a 17-hour operation in Kudremukh National Park. The elephant, responsible for the deaths of two individuals, was tranquilized and relocated. This operation involved trained elephants, 150 officials, and advanced technology to ensure public safety and humane treatment.
In a complex 17-hour operation, the Karnataka Forest Department captured a 40-year-old tusker responsible for trampling two individuals to death in Kudremukh National Park.
The operation engaged five trained elephants and 150 officials. They utilized thermal-imaging drones and ground trackers to safely tranquilize and relocate the elephant near Bhagavathi Nature Camp.
The tusker, now stable, is under observation at Dodda Harave elephant camp. Authorities implemented a welfare-first protocol to ensure public safety and humane treatment throughout the operation.
