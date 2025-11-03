Operation Mallandur: Capturing the Wild Tusker of Karnataka

In a complex 17-hour operation, the Karnataka Forest Department captured a 40-year-old tusker responsible for trampling two individuals to death in Kudremukh National Park.

The operation engaged five trained elephants and 150 officials. They utilized thermal-imaging drones and ground trackers to safely tranquilize and relocate the elephant near Bhagavathi Nature Camp.

The tusker, now stable, is under observation at Dodda Harave elephant camp. Authorities implemented a welfare-first protocol to ensure public safety and humane treatment throughout the operation.

