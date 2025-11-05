Left Menu

Rising Real Estate: India's Top Cities Experience Housing Price Surge

Housing prices in India's top eight markets have surged by 7-19% during the July-September quarter, as reported by PropTiger. Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest increase, significantly driven by strong demand for luxury properties and infrastructural upgrades. Other cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad also recorded double-digit growth.

Housing prices in India's eight leading markets have witnessed a significant surge, increasing by 7-19% during the July-September quarter, according to data released by PropTiger.

Particularly noteworthy is the 19% price increase in the Delhi-NCR region, driven by heightened demand for luxury properties and substantial infrastructure upgrades.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad also experienced robust growth, with prices rising by 15% and 13%, respectively, highlighting a broader trend of buoyant real estate markets across major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

