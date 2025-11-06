Jared Kushner's deep ties with Saudi and Qatari financiers have shaped his business ventures, including plans for Gaza's redevelopment. This strategy focuses on transforming Gaza's coastline into a profitable real estate hub while sidelining the profound social and humanitarian implications for the local population.

The proposed plan envisions a future where financial and geopolitical advantages outweigh the needs of Gaza's residents. The concept includes relocating residents to areas like the Negev desert, a decision critiqued for ignoring the historical and human context of the Gaza conflict.

This approach mirrors past real estate projects and indicates a broader trend where urban design serves financial interests. By commodifying Gaza, the plan reduces it to an economic opportunity, devoid of its living, dynamic community. Critics argue it highlights a disturbing pattern of prioritizing infrastructure and investment over humanitarian needs.