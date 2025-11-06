CorporatEdge Unveils Next-Gen Workspace at Godrej GCR Gurugram

Gurugram, 6th November 2025 - CorporatEdge has launched its newest state-of-the-art centre on Golf Course Road. Spanning 51,000 sq. ft., it features more than 600 workstations and blends top-tier office infrastructure with luxurious amenities, redefining workspace experiences in one of NCR's most prestigious corridors.

Designed to exceed traditional office expectations, the centre includes enterprise-grade suites and dynamic lounges. It emphasizes wellness with advanced air filtration and sustainability certifications, while concierge services and a café enhance productivity. The locale also offers cultural and lifestyle attractions, including India's first Starbucks Reserve.

In line with the surging demand for flexible workspaces in India, projected to reach 125 million sq. ft. by 2027, CorporatEdge is expanding its footprint throughout NCR and beyond. This strategic move aims to cater to enterprise-led demand, contributing significantly to the company's goal of managing 1.5 million sq. ft. across major Indian cities by 2030.