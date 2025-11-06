Left Menu

Kerala's Seethathode-Nilakkal Water Project: Ensuring Clean Water for Sabarimala

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced that the Seethathode-Nilakkal drinking water project will soon supply clean water to Sabarimala and nearby areas, ending reliance on tanker trucks. The Rs 120-crore project is partly funded by NABARD, with Rs 84.38 crore already utilized. An advanced hospital is also planned for Nilakkal.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday the imminent completion of the Seethathode-Nilakkal drinking water project, promising a reliable water supply to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple and surrounding regions.

The announcement, shared on Vijayan's Facebook page, comes just weeks before the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season, marking the project's significance in facilitating uninterrupted water supply.

Vijayan stated that the project would eliminate the need for transporting drinking water via tanker lorries during the Mandala season and monthly poojas, ensuring a steady supply to the Nilakkal base camp and nearby panchayats. This Rs 120-crore infrastructure project has already seen Rs 84.38 crore spent, accomplished with the help of NABARD's assistance.

