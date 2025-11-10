Alarming Smog Levels Affect Majority of Delhi-NCR Residents

A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles has highlighted the dire air quality situation in Delhi-NCR, revealing that 80% of households have experienced difficulties with toxic air in the past month.

The survey, which gathered responses from 18,253 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, found that 36% of households reported four or more members suffering from pollution-related illnesses.

The alarming data coincides with a persistent blanket of smog since Diwali, worsening the city's air quality as it continues to hover between 'poor' and 'severe' levels.

