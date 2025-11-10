Alarming Smog Levels Affect Majority of Delhi-NCR Residents
A survey by LocalCircles has revealed that 8 in 10 Delhi-NCR households have faced issues due to toxic air in recent weeks. Four in 10 households have had multiple individuals fall ill. With over 53,000 responses collected, air quality often falls into 'poor' or 'severe' categories.
A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles has highlighted the dire air quality situation in Delhi-NCR, revealing that 80% of households have experienced difficulties with toxic air in the past month.
The survey, which gathered responses from 18,253 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, found that 36% of households reported four or more members suffering from pollution-related illnesses.
The alarming data coincides with a persistent blanket of smog since Diwali, worsening the city's air quality as it continues to hover between 'poor' and 'severe' levels.
