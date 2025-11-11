Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge

As Delhi's air quality plunged into the 'severe' category, the Centre enforced stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), raising concerns among politicians.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the reactive nature of crisis management, emphasizing that GRAP was supposed to decrease in necessity as year-round emissions dropped, yet it remains a primary focus for clean-air initiatives.

The initiation of Stage III measures follows a sharp increase in Delhi's Air Quality Index, necessitating actions such as bans on non-essential construction and restrictions on certain vehicles, though stakeholders call for broader, long-term strategies.

