Left Menu

Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge

The Indian government has enacted stricter anti-pollution measures in Delhi under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the city's air quality worsens. Despite GRAP's originally intended temporary role to address severe smog, it remains the main focus. Critics call for year-round proactive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:35 IST
Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi's air quality plunged into the 'severe' category, the Centre enforced stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), raising concerns among politicians.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the reactive nature of crisis management, emphasizing that GRAP was supposed to decrease in necessity as year-round emissions dropped, yet it remains a primary focus for clean-air initiatives.

The initiation of Stage III measures follows a sharp increase in Delhi's Air Quality Index, necessitating actions such as bans on non-essential construction and restrictions on certain vehicles, though stakeholders call for broader, long-term strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

 India
2
Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Reforms

Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Refo...

 India
3
Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

 Global
4
Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025