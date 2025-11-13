Left Menu

City Vitality Index Reveals India's Urban Economic Shifts

Dun & Bradstreet releases the City Vitality Index, offering insights into India's urban economy using satellite data. The index highlights the decentralization of urban momentum, showcasing the resilience of smaller cities and the consolidation of metropolitan areas as innovation centers, with significant movements in cities like Ahmednagar and Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dun & Bradstreet has unveiled the City Vitality Index for Q4 2025, providing an in-depth view of India's urban economy through satellite-based data. This innovative index captures economic activity across 700+ districts, spotlighting both well-established cities and rising urban hubs.

The report underscores India's increasingly decentralized urban momentum, with Ahmednagar topping the list among emerging cities due to its agro-industrial prowess, while Bengaluru remains a dominant metro driven by its tech industry. Meanwhile, despite economic moderation in the June-September quarter, smaller cities demonstrate resilience as they adapt to changing economic climates.

The index reveals notable trends, including Andhra Pradesh's sustained dominance and Maharashtra's rising stars like Thane and Nashik. The City Vitality Index is a crucial tool for policymakers and investors keen to navigate India's evolving urban landscape by integrating satellite data with economic insights.

