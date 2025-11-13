City Vitality Index Reveals India's Urban Economic Shifts

Dun & Bradstreet has unveiled the City Vitality Index for Q4 2025, providing an in-depth view of India's urban economy through satellite-based data. This innovative index captures economic activity across 700+ districts, spotlighting both well-established cities and rising urban hubs.

The report underscores India's increasingly decentralized urban momentum, with Ahmednagar topping the list among emerging cities due to its agro-industrial prowess, while Bengaluru remains a dominant metro driven by its tech industry. Meanwhile, despite economic moderation in the June-September quarter, smaller cities demonstrate resilience as they adapt to changing economic climates.

The index reveals notable trends, including Andhra Pradesh's sustained dominance and Maharashtra's rising stars like Thane and Nashik. The City Vitality Index is a crucial tool for policymakers and investors keen to navigate India's evolving urban landscape by integrating satellite data with economic insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)