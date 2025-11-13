Haryana's Determined Drive: Pollution Control in Focus

Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh has reiterated the state's commitment to combating pollution under guidelines from the NGT and Supreme Court. Speaking at a Haryana State Pollution Control Board meeting, Singh outlined measures to control sewage and industrial waste discharge into the Yamuna River.

The minister instructed officials to install CCTV cameras to oversee crucial sewage treatment points. He emphasized coordinated efforts, designating nodal officers and departments for detailed inspections of wastewater management systems.

With 242 registered tankers for sewage transport, authorities are urged to ensure compliance through checkpoints. Tankers will need receipts after sewage disposal, while police are tasked with intercepting illegal operations in areas like Sonipat and Panipat.

(With inputs from agencies.)