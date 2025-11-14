Left Menu

Brazil's Biofuel Ambitions Face Global Scrutiny Amid Green Concerns

Brazil's push to quadruple sustainable fuel use by 2035 faces criticism from environmentalists and scientists warning of adverse effects on food security and land demand. Brazil's success contrasts with India's challenges, yet concerns linger about the real impact on climate and ecological balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:02 IST
Brazil's Biofuel Ambitions Face Global Scrutiny Amid Green Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's ambitious COP30 pledge to quadruple the use of sustainable fuels by 2035 is under intense scrutiny. Nations, including Brazil and India, view biofuels as a path to economic growth and reduced carbon emissions. However, environmentalists warn these goals might compromise food security and ecological integrity.

Scientists emphasize that converting land for fuel rather than food demands more land clearance and pressures food systems. Brazil's approach, smoother than India's, boasts 762,000 jobs linked to biofuel activities, per the International Renewable Energy Agency. Yet, critics point out that biofuels might emit more carbon dioxide than fossil fuels in some cases.

The debate deepens as 19 countries back Brazil's fuel targets, while experts caution that safeguards are essential to prevent exacerbating land and food crises. Calls for renewable energy alternatives, such as solar, remain active as nations navigate the complex trade-offs between climate action and food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Pratap Yadav

Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Prata...

 India
2
Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

 India
3
Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Financial Empowerment

Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Fin...

 India
4
Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025