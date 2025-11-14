Brazil's Biofuel Ambitions Face Global Scrutiny Amid Green Concerns

Brazil's ambitious COP30 pledge to quadruple the use of sustainable fuels by 2035 is under intense scrutiny. Nations, including Brazil and India, view biofuels as a path to economic growth and reduced carbon emissions. However, environmentalists warn these goals might compromise food security and ecological integrity.

Scientists emphasize that converting land for fuel rather than food demands more land clearance and pressures food systems. Brazil's approach, smoother than India's, boasts 762,000 jobs linked to biofuel activities, per the International Renewable Energy Agency. Yet, critics point out that biofuels might emit more carbon dioxide than fossil fuels in some cases.

The debate deepens as 19 countries back Brazil's fuel targets, while experts caution that safeguards are essential to prevent exacerbating land and food crises. Calls for renewable energy alternatives, such as solar, remain active as nations navigate the complex trade-offs between climate action and food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)