Development Boost: CM Sukhvinder Singh's Vision for Rampur Bushahr
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated development projects totaling Rs 53.96 crore in Rampur Bushahr, Shimla. These include a new Community Health Centre, enhanced water supply schemes, and the foundation for several major infrastructure projects, promising a significant advancement in regional facilities and services.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated a series of development projects valued at Rs 53.96 crore in Rampur Bushahr, Shimla district on Friday.
Among the inaugurations was the Community Health Centre in Gram Panchayat Dhar Gaura, constructed for Rs 3.27 crore, and improvements to local water supply schemes with a combined investment of Rs 1.78 crore. The CM also unveiled the upgraded Flow Irrigation Scheme at Foula Ladhidhar, and a new Rs 89 lakh residence for the Assistant Engineer, PWD, Sarahan.
Looking to future development, foundations were set for projects like the Jeori-Sarahan road upgradation and a lift water supply scheme for the ITBP colony, signaling significant infrastructural growth for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
