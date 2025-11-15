Left Menu

Tragic Encounters: Wild Animals Claim Lives in Dudhwa Buffer Zone

In the Dudhwa Buffer Zone, a 65-year-old man named Chandrika Prasad was killed by a wild animal, suspected to be a tiger, while tending to personal needs near his home. The incident follows the killing of a young girl in a leopard attack nearby, raising concerns about wildlife encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:01 IST
Tragic Encounters: Wild Animals Claim Lives in Dudhwa Buffer Zone
Chandrika Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 65-year-old man, Chandrika Prasad, lost his life in the Dudhwa Buffer Zone in what is believed to be a wild animal attack. Officials reported the incident occurred near his home in Sampurnanagar while he was in the fields.

Family members, worried when Prasad didn't return home Friday night, discovered his slippers in a nearby sugarcane field. Their search led to the grim discovery of his partially eaten body, and they assert that a tiger was responsible. The majestic beast supposedly fled to the adjacent forest, frightened by the crowd.

The Dudhwa Buffer Zone's Deputy Director, Kirti Chaudhary, confirmed the incident, noting that pugmarks would help identify whether a tiger or leopard was to blame. The tragedy coincides with another recent incident in which a 10-year-old girl was fatally attacked by a leopard in the same area.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025