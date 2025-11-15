Tragic Encounters: Wild Animals Claim Lives in Dudhwa Buffer Zone

In a tragic turn of events, a 65-year-old man, Chandrika Prasad, lost his life in the Dudhwa Buffer Zone in what is believed to be a wild animal attack. Officials reported the incident occurred near his home in Sampurnanagar while he was in the fields.

Family members, worried when Prasad didn't return home Friday night, discovered his slippers in a nearby sugarcane field. Their search led to the grim discovery of his partially eaten body, and they assert that a tiger was responsible. The majestic beast supposedly fled to the adjacent forest, frightened by the crowd.

The Dudhwa Buffer Zone's Deputy Director, Kirti Chaudhary, confirmed the incident, noting that pugmarks would help identify whether a tiger or leopard was to blame. The tragedy coincides with another recent incident in which a 10-year-old girl was fatally attacked by a leopard in the same area.