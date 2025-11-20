Left Menu

Fire Breaks out at main venue of UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil’s Belem

PTI | Belem | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:51 IST
Fire Breaks out at main venue of UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil’s Belem
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A fire broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem on Thursday, forcing thousands of people to run for safety. There is no immediate report of injury or casualty, but dozens of ambulances rushed to the spot even as fire tenders continue to come in.

The fire broke out at 2 pm at the 'Blue Zone', where all the meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out of all exit gates for safety.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat issued an urgent advisory and asked all to evacuate from the venue.

''Attention: There is a fire incident in Zone B. Please evacuate the venue immediately. Further updates will be communicated by the Secretariat,'' it added.

A UN security official said the fire has been doused, but nobody has been allowed to enter as checks are being carried out throughout the area.

There is no immediate report of any injury or casualty, and everything is being assessed now, he added.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC. The COP30 summit is taking place at the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No 2026 World Cup spot but China is experiencing a grassroots soccer revival

No 2026 World Cup spot but China is experiencing a grassroots soccer revival

 China
2
China warns citizens risk becoming 'mining slaves' in Central African Republic gold rush

China warns citizens risk becoming 'mining slaves' in Central African Republ...

 Global
3
2026 World Cup: Coach Arnold feels Iraq's passion to pass final playoff test after 40-year wait

2026 World Cup: Coach Arnold feels Iraq's passion to pass final playoff test...

 Switzerland
4
Retired army colonel duped of Rs 56 lakh by fraudsters posing as Mumbai police

Retired army colonel duped of Rs 56 lakh by fraudsters posing as Mumbai poli...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025