Left Menu

Strengthening Innovation: India and US Forge Stronger Ties in Tech and AI

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, discussed potential enhanced cooperation with Congressman Jay Obernolte in areas of science, technology, AI, and innovation. Further discussions with Francis Pedraza explored the use of AI for cultural preservation, translating works of the Nalanda library.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:50 IST
Strengthening Innovation: India and US Forge Stronger Ties in Tech and AI
Vinay Mohan Kwatra

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held talks with Congressman Jay Obernolte, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in fields such as science, technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation.

Kwatra expressed his optimism about the discussions, highlighting the potential for deeper collaboration between the two nations. His conversation with Congressman Obernolte, Chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Research and Technology Subcommittee, aimed to strengthen ties and catalyze advancements in these sectors.

Additionally, Kwatra met with Francis Pedraza, founder of Invisible Technologies, to explore the evolving landscape of technology and innovation. A noteworthy initiative by Pedraza involves translating the works of the ancient Indian Nalanda library using AI, underscoring technology's role in cultural heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025