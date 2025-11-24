Strengthening Innovation: India and US Forge Stronger Ties in Tech and AI
India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, discussed potential enhanced cooperation with Congressman Jay Obernolte in areas of science, technology, AI, and innovation. Further discussions with Francis Pedraza explored the use of AI for cultural preservation, translating works of the Nalanda library.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held talks with Congressman Jay Obernolte, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in fields such as science, technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation.
Kwatra expressed his optimism about the discussions, highlighting the potential for deeper collaboration between the two nations. His conversation with Congressman Obernolte, Chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Research and Technology Subcommittee, aimed to strengthen ties and catalyze advancements in these sectors.
Additionally, Kwatra met with Francis Pedraza, founder of Invisible Technologies, to explore the evolving landscape of technology and innovation. A noteworthy initiative by Pedraza involves translating the works of the ancient Indian Nalanda library using AI, underscoring technology's role in cultural heritage preservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
