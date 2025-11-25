Building Collapse in Delhi's Jwala Nagar: Five Injured
Five individuals were injured when a building's fifth floor collapsed in Jwala Nagar, northeast Delhi. Fire services responded quickly, sending five tenders to the scene. The injured were hospitalized and rescue operations continue to check for any remaining trapped individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident in northeast Delhi's Jwala Nagar, five people sustained injuries when the fifth floor of a building collapsed, as reported by the Delhi Fire Services.
Five fire tenders were promptly dispatched after receiving a distress call around 9:50 am, according to a DFS official.
The injured have been transported to a hospital, while rescue operations persist to ensure no one remains trapped under the rubble.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement