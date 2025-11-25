Left Menu

Building Collapse in Delhi's Jwala Nagar: Five Injured

Five individuals were injured when a building's fifth floor collapsed in Jwala Nagar, northeast Delhi. Fire services responded quickly, sending five tenders to the scene. The injured were hospitalized and rescue operations continue to check for any remaining trapped individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:38 IST
Building Collapse in Delhi's Jwala Nagar: Five Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident in northeast Delhi's Jwala Nagar, five people sustained injuries when the fifth floor of a building collapsed, as reported by the Delhi Fire Services.

Five fire tenders were promptly dispatched after receiving a distress call around 9:50 am, according to a DFS official.

The injured have been transported to a hospital, while rescue operations persist to ensure no one remains trapped under the rubble.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Hoya Species in Biodiversity Breakthrough

Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Hoya Species in Biodiversity Breakthrough

 India
2
Aeronero's Triumph at NEXTLEAP 2025: Transforming Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific

Aeronero's Triumph at NEXTLEAP 2025: Transforming Water Resilience in Asia-P...

 United States
3
Historic Ayodhya: PM Modi and RSS Chief Hoist Saffron Flag at Ram Temple

Historic Ayodhya: PM Modi and RSS Chief Hoist Saffron Flag at Ram Temple

 India
4
Luxury Second Homes: The New Investment Frontier

Luxury Second Homes: The New Investment Frontier

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025