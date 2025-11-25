Kyiv's Struggle: Heat Supply Restrictions Amid Russian Assaults

In a grim development, Kyiv's administration has restricted heat supplies to portions of the city following a recent Russian offensive. This decision comes as efforts to manage resources become more critical under escalating tension.

The overnight assault included missiles and drones, resulting in at least four recorded deaths, according to Kyiv's military officials on Tuesday. The attack underscores the serious threat that Ukrainian civilians continue to face amid ongoing hostilities.

Authorities have been grappling with the challenge of maintaining basic services while prioritizing public safety amid frequent attacks that strain city resources. As tensions persist, city officials aim to ensure residents remain as secure and supported as possible.