Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Strikes Disrupt Daily Life in Ukraine

Russia has unleashed another wave of drone and missile assaults on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, claiming six lives and injuring 13. These attacks have also disrupted crucial electricity and heating systems, according to officials.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Russian forces targeted more than 460 drones and 22 missiles in this bombardment, marking it as the second major strike on Kyiv within the month. The primary targets were critical infrastructure elements, specifically the energy sector—aimed at destabilizing everyday life, Zelenskiy indicated through a post on Telegram.

As diplomatic discussions between Ukrainian, European, and U.S. leaders have intensified, there's been a considerable push towards resolving the ongoing conflict. Zelenskiy reiterated the importance of continued provision of weapons and air defense support to Kyiv, alongside sustained diplomatic pressures on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)