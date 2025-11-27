Left Menu

Dollar's Downfall: Global Currencies Rise Amid Market Shifts

The U.S. dollar experiences its steepest weekly drop in four months as investors anticipate further monetary easing. This shift is influenced by U.S. and Japanese economic policies, and peace talks concerning Ukraine impacting the euro and Swiss franc. Meanwhile, the New Zealand and Australian dollars show signs of strengthening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar is poised for its largest weekly decline in four months, with investors eyeing further monetary easing amidst pressure from President Trump to cut rates. This comes as the yen strengthens slightly due to a hawkish stance from Bank of Japan officials, creating a potential intervention scenario.

Forex strategist Francesco Pesole indicates that Japanese authorities might consider intervening in the dollar/yen pair, although a dollar-negative data event might delay such actions. The dollar index has slipped 0.54% over the week, following a high point six months ago, adding uncertainty to currency allocations.

UBS's Mark Haefele advises a shift towards the euro and Australian dollar as the appeal of the U.S. dollar diminishes, while ongoing Ukraine peace talks hold sway over the euro and Swiss franc. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar rises, buoyed by central bank actions, and the Australian dollar strengthens on robust inflation data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

