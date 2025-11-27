Dollar's Downfall: Global Currencies Rise Amid Market Shifts

The U.S. dollar is poised for its largest weekly decline in four months, with investors eyeing further monetary easing amidst pressure from President Trump to cut rates. This comes as the yen strengthens slightly due to a hawkish stance from Bank of Japan officials, creating a potential intervention scenario.

Forex strategist Francesco Pesole indicates that Japanese authorities might consider intervening in the dollar/yen pair, although a dollar-negative data event might delay such actions. The dollar index has slipped 0.54% over the week, following a high point six months ago, adding uncertainty to currency allocations.

UBS's Mark Haefele advises a shift towards the euro and Australian dollar as the appeal of the U.S. dollar diminishes, while ongoing Ukraine peace talks hold sway over the euro and Swiss franc. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar rises, buoyed by central bank actions, and the Australian dollar strengthens on robust inflation data.

(With inputs from agencies.)