Maharashtra Government's Ambitious Scheme for One Crore 'Lakhpati Didis'

Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced plans to continue the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and aims to create one crore 'Lakhpati Didis'. This initiative is part of broader efforts to improve urban and rural infrastructure, with elections approaching for local bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar/Latur | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:06 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged to extend the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme while aspiring to develop one crore 'Lakhpati Didis' over the next two years.

With municipal elections looming, Fadnavis emphasized that the scheme, which provides Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women, will continue, with half the target of 'Lakhpati Didis' to be achieved by this year.

Additionally, the CM highlighted urban development goals as Maharashtra receives substantial funding to tackle rapid urbanization challenges, including infrastructure upgrades such as the Lemboti water supply and sewerage projects.

