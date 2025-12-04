Retailers suggest a ‘one nation, one retail licence’ policy to ease compliance

Captains of the Indian retail industry on Thursday suggested that the government adopt a 'One nation, one retail license', a unified system of business licences across India, and simplify sectoral regulations.

They also asked for coordination between the Centre and state governments on policy interventions to simplify licensing and compliance.

The retail industry needs a ''plethora of licences to operate,'' said Spencer Retail CEO Anuj Singh, while speaking at a panel in IndiaEdge 2025, organised by industry body CII.

''Can we move to a one-nation, one retail licence? We all know that you need a plethora of licences to operate. So could there be a move towards a one nation, one retail licence, I mean, with single window, digital approvals, time-bound clearances,'' he suggested.

There is a need to address regulatory complexities and statewide variations, which can be harmonised to enable the growth of the sector. This is one area where the industry can work closely, he said.

India's retail sector, which is valued at over USD 1.3 trillion, is among the fastest-growing globally and is projected to reach USD 2 trillion by 2030.

''India is amongst one of the fastest growing retail markets globally,'' he said, adding this is helped by several structural tailwinds as a rising economy, demographic dividend.

''A lot of it has to do with things like digitisation, different omni-channel models which make it convenient to access products without having to 'pay an arm and a leg for it,'' said Singh.

Overall, the whole environment is quite vibrant, conducive and there is tremendous headroom for growth. Unlike most markets across the world, in India, the glass is still emptier than full.

''Now the opportunities, expansion and consumption are not just limited to a few cities, but secular across the country. Tier II to tier V cities are becoming the next consumption hotspots. Again, it is driven by both affordability but also accessibility and aspiration,'' he said, adding a ''plethora of brands'' are coming in.

However, there are certain challenges as well. There is still a need to work on certain growth enablers.

VMart MD Lalit Agarwal, who was also part of the panel discussion, said, ''A single-window clearance system is a dream for a retailer like me.

There are a lot of complexities and variations -- figuring out which license has to be renewed when, what is expiring where, what is the law where etc.

''Government doesn't commit to a single window, but can help,'' he said.

Rajesh Jain, Managing Director & CEO, Lacoste India & Chairman-Delhi Chapter, RAI said communication between the retailer association and the government has improved, a lot still needs to be done.

''The government can help in three areas: sufficient income in the hands of consumer, help ease of doing business by easing licenses much like VAT was removed, and ease compliances which will take down costs and help drive retail,'' he said.

