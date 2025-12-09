Left Menu

Revitalizing Urban Spaces: Jammu & Kashmir's Sustainable Development Drive

Jammu and Kashmir's CM, Omar Abdullah, evaluated urban development projects, emphasizing stakeholder inclusion and environmentally sustainable goals. Major plans include smart city initiatives in Jammu and Srinagar, featuring upgrades like multi-level parking, temple corridors, lake front developments, and heritage conservation, all aimed at bolstering infrastructure and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:28 IST
Revitalizing Urban Spaces: Jammu & Kashmir's Sustainable Development Drive
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed urban development projects to ensure efficient and people-centric execution with input from local legislators and stakeholders. He required that periodic progress reports be submitted to his office.

The projects, under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, include proposals from Jammu and Srinagar Smart City Limited. These projects focus on environmentally sustainable and comprehensive long-term planning goals.

Key initiatives cover multi-level parking structures, utility upgradations, and heritage conservation in Jammu. In Srinagar, efforts include lakefront revitalization of Nigeen Lake and Greenfield developments in Anantnag, with aims to enhance public amenities and tourism potential through infrastructural improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025