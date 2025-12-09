Revitalizing Urban Spaces: Jammu & Kashmir's Sustainable Development Drive
Jammu and Kashmir's CM, Omar Abdullah, evaluated urban development projects, emphasizing stakeholder inclusion and environmentally sustainable goals. Major plans include smart city initiatives in Jammu and Srinagar, featuring upgrades like multi-level parking, temple corridors, lake front developments, and heritage conservation, all aimed at bolstering infrastructure and tourism.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed urban development projects to ensure efficient and people-centric execution with input from local legislators and stakeholders. He required that periodic progress reports be submitted to his office.
The projects, under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, include proposals from Jammu and Srinagar Smart City Limited. These projects focus on environmentally sustainable and comprehensive long-term planning goals.
Key initiatives cover multi-level parking structures, utility upgradations, and heritage conservation in Jammu. In Srinagar, efforts include lakefront revitalization of Nigeen Lake and Greenfield developments in Anantnag, with aims to enhance public amenities and tourism potential through infrastructural improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Unveils Aggressive Strategy to Boost J&K Tourism
Rebuilding Hope: New Homes and Sports Infrastructure Transform Kathua
IRB Infrastructure's Toll Revenue Soars by 16% in November 2025
Transforming Lives: Infrastructure and Welfare Drive Upliftment in Kalakote
New Planning System to Speed Up NZ Infrastructure, Cut Costs and Boost Certainty