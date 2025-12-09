Revitalizing Urban Spaces: Jammu & Kashmir's Sustainable Development Drive

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed urban development projects to ensure efficient and people-centric execution with input from local legislators and stakeholders. He required that periodic progress reports be submitted to his office.

The projects, under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, include proposals from Jammu and Srinagar Smart City Limited. These projects focus on environmentally sustainable and comprehensive long-term planning goals.

Key initiatives cover multi-level parking structures, utility upgradations, and heritage conservation in Jammu. In Srinagar, efforts include lakefront revitalization of Nigeen Lake and Greenfield developments in Anantnag, with aims to enhance public amenities and tourism potential through infrastructural improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)