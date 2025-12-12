Delhi's Toxic Air: A Silent Threat to Urban Greenery

A recent study by Delhi University indicates that the capital's air pollution poses a severe threat to plant life, especially during winters. Researchers examined ten tree species found across different city zones, including highly polluted and less polluted areas.

The study observed that winter pollution markedly reduces chlorophyll levels, crucial for photosynthesis and oxygen production, thus affecting the overall health of trees. While monsoon rains help wash away pollutants, enhancing leaf health, the dense particulate matter in winter worsens conditions.

Amaltas and Bargad were noted as the most pollution-tolerant species, while Saptparni and Bael were highly sensitive. The study also noted variations in leaf thickness, water content, and pH, indicating stress levels in different tree species due to pollution exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)